Depositors of 4 banks revoked in Azerbaijan were paid 10 mln AZN

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to insured depositors of 4 commercial banks revoked by the Financial Markets Control Chamber.

Report informs citing the ADIF, "Parabank" depositors were paid 4 248 753 AZN, "Zaminbank" depositors - 3 862 356 AZN, "KredoBank" depositors - 1 047 294 AZN, "Dekabank" depositors - 763 466 AZN. A total of 9 921 869 AZN was paid for the four closed banks.

According to the information, in order to get compensation, depositors of "Dekabank", "Kredobank" and "Zaminbank" must apply to the head office of the banks, “Parabank” depositors should go to the bank 's branch where they have signed a contract.