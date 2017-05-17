Depositors of 11 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 733,202 mln AZN

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 11 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled last year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks makes 733,202 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 43,218 million manat, Zaminbank – 58,227 million manat, Kredobank - 27,771 million manat, Dekabank - 3,087 million manat, Atrabank - 14,32 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1,974 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,161 million manat, Gencebank – 976,000 manat, Texnikabank - 120,433 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 437,345 mln. manat, United Credit Bank OJSC – 1,69 mln. manat.

The ADIF has also announced that assigned 1-year terms for payment of compensations to depositors of Bank of Azerbaijan, Ganjabank and Bank Technique expired on January 27, February 4 and February 12 correspondingly. Fulfilment rates of compensation obligations of these banks were accordingly 97%, 94% and 98.2%.