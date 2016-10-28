Depositors of 10 private banks in Azerbaijan were paid 629 million AZN

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 629,193 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 34,591 million manat, Zaminbank – 51,034 million manat, Kredobank – 26,136 million manat, Dekabank - 2,887 million manat, Atrabank – 14,14 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1.88 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,117 million manat, Gencebank - 969 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 119,978 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 353,545 mln. manat.