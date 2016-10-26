Depositors of 10 private banks in Azerbaijan were paid 613 million AZN

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 612,644 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 32,936 million manat, Zaminbank – 51,025 million manat, Kredobank – 23,082 million manat, Dekabank - 2,858 million manat, Atrabank – 14,11 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1.876 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,098 million manat, Gencebank - 969 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 119,978 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 341,712 mln. manat.