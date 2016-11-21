Depositors of 10 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 707 million AZN

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 706,765 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 42,852 million manat, Zaminbank – 52,267 million manat, Kredobank – 27,005 million manat, Dekabank - 3,021 million manat, Atrabank - 14,217 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank – 1,926 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,147 million manat, Gencebank - 975 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 120,081 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 420,272 mln. manat.