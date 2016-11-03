Depositors of 10 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 667 million AZN

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 667,072 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 42,745 million manat, Zaminbank – 52,208 million manat, Kredobank – 26,688 million manat, Dekabank - 2,906 million manat, Atrabank - 14,176 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1.88 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,117 million manat, Gencebank - 969 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 120 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC - 381,525 mln. manat.