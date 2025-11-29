Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Deposit portfolios of Azerbaijani banks reach nearly 42B manats

    Finance
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 15:37
    Deposit portfolios of Azerbaijani banks reach nearly 42B manats

    As of November 1, the deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks totaled 41.59 billion manats ($24.46 billion), according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    According to Report, the figure is 0.3% lower compared to the previous month but 3.3% higher than at the beginning of the year and 12.3% higher than the same date last year.

    Non-financial organizations accounted for 53.2% of total deposits, amounting to 22.14 billion manats ($13 billion), a 12.2% increase year-on-year.

    Household deposits grew by 11.5% over the year, reaching 15.9 billion manats ($9.35 billion), while deposits of financial institutions increased by 17.1% to 3.54 billion manats ($2.1 billion).

    During the reporting period, short-term deposits stood at 21.59 billion manats ($12.7 billion) (up 2% year-on-year), and long-term deposits totaled 20 billion manats ($11.76 billion) (up 26.1%).

    Azərbaycanda əhalinin bank əmanətləri 12 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Банковские вклады населения Азербайджана увеличились на 12,3%

