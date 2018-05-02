Department on Control over Import and Export Operations under Ministry of Taxes established

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3a70601516d64a277c72c4ec2923b7ef/79e82ade-6154-4972-839e-a20616d87154_292.jpg

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Upon the order of Azerbaijani President on ‘Measures regarding improvement of control over import and export operations in the country’, dated April 20, 2018, a Department on Control over Import and Export Operations under the Ministry of Taxes was established.

Report informs referring to the ministry, the aim of establishing of the Department is to assist in the transparency of accounting, budget savings, simplification of non-oil export procedures, increase of exports and support of the state's fiscal policy implementing agencies, improvement on the control of import-export system.