Demand for Central Bank's auctioned notes doubled

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 18, 2017 an auction on placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the state registration number 50100353S, total volume AZN 5 000 000, face value per note AZN 100, and turnover period 28 days was carried out on Baku Stock Exchange.

Total volume of orders submitted by 2 exchange members made AZN 10,000,000.00 AZN at face value.

Orders were presented in price ranges 98.8475 AZN (14.9906%) and 99.0371 AZN (12.5005%).

Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan set cut off price on competitive orders in the amount of 99.0371 AZN (12.5005%) and weighted average price in the amount of 99.0371 AZN (12.5005%)

The settlement date of T-bills was 18.01.2017 (t+0).

Volume of notes realized at face value formed 5 000 000 AZN The maturity date of Notes is 15.02.2017.