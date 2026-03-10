Nearly 1,200 hectares of land cleared of mines last week in Azerbaijan

Fifteen anti-tank mines, 8 anti-personnel mines, and 743 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories from March 2 to 9, according to the weekly update by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations in the freed areas, Report informs.

During this period, a total of 1,191 hectares were cleared of mines.

The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service, and four private companies across the districts of Tartar, Agdere, Kalbajar, Agdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.