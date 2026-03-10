Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Nearly 1,200 hectares of land cleared of mines last week in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 15:35
    Nearly 1,200 hectares of land cleared of mines last week in Azerbaijan

    Fifteen anti-tank mines, 8 anti-personnel mines, and 743 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories from March 2 to 9, according to the weekly update by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations in the freed areas, Report informs.

    During this period, a total of 1,191 hectares were cleared of mines.

    The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service, and four private companies across the districts of Tartar, Agdere, Kalbajar, Agdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

    Azerbaijan liberated territories ANAMA demining operations
    Ötən həftə 1 200 hektara yaxın ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: На прошлой неделе от мин очищено около 1,2 тыс. га территории

    Latest News

    16:23

    MFA: Over 10,000 Chinese travelers safely returned from Middle East

    Other countries
    16:03

    Mingachevir ferry returns to operation after major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    16:03

    SOCAR launches seabed survey activities in Absheron's Qoshadash area

    Energy
    15:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation

    Foreign policy
    15:39

    António Costa hopes EU to approve 20th anti-Russia sanctions package on March 11

    Other countries
    15:37

    Von der Leyen: Europe intends to lead nuclear technology race

    Other countries
    15:35

    Nearly 1,200 hectares of land cleared of mines last week in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    15:34

    Israeli attacks on Lebanon displace 100,000 people in one day

    Other countries
    15:29

    Two killed, 11 injured in Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Sloviansk

    Other countries
    All News Feed