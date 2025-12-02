Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Delegation of Azerbaijan's Central Bank embarks on official visit to Republic of Korea

    Finance
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 10:24
    Delegation of Azerbaijan's Central Bank embarks on official visit to Republic of Korea

    A delegation led by Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), has begun a working visit to the Republic of Korea, Report informs, citing the CBA.

    The program of the visit includes bilateral meetings with Korea's financial supervisory authorities.

    Discussions are expected to cover the macroeconomic outlook, improvements to regulatory frameworks in the financial sector, technological innovations, and other key topics.

    The visit aims to broaden cooperation and strengthen the exchange of expertise between the financial sectors of Azerbaijan and South Korea.

    Taleh Kazımovun Cənubi Koreyaya işgüzar səfəri başlayıb
    Глава ЦБА обсудит в Южной Корее финансовое регулирование

