Delegation of Azerbaijan's Central Bank embarks on official visit to Republic of Korea
Finance
- 02 December, 2025
- 10:24
A delegation led by Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), has begun a working visit to the Republic of Korea, Report informs, citing the CBA.
The program of the visit includes bilateral meetings with Korea's financial supervisory authorities.
Discussions are expected to cover the macroeconomic outlook, improvements to regulatory frameworks in the financial sector, technological innovations, and other key topics.
The visit aims to broaden cooperation and strengthen the exchange of expertise between the financial sectors of Azerbaijan and South Korea.
