Creditors of eliminated 'Bank Standard' convene first meeting

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ The first meeting of Creditors Committee of eliminated "Bank Standard" has been scheduled to April 28.

Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) in charge of bank’s liquidation, meeting will take place at 15:00 in ADIF's administrative office at 16 Babek Avenue, Khatai district, Baku city.

Persons who received proper invitation letters and notifications are asked to attend the meeting personally or through their representatives.

Notably, Baku Administrative-Economical Court No.1 declared bankruptcy of Bank Standard on October 4, 2016. At the same time, ADIF was assigned as liquidator of the bank. Taking into account large number of bank’s creditors and big volume of their requests, it was decided to establish Creditors Committee, aiming at representing interests of creditors in liquidation process, establishing easy communication with them, as well as ensuring efficient liquidation of the bank.