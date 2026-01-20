Cost of paid services in Azerbaijan increases by 9%

In 2025, the value of paid services rendered to the population in Azerbaijan amounted to just under 14.96 billion manats (almost $8.8 billion), marking a 9% increase in real terms year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

Legal entities provided services worth 11.23 billion manats (just over $6.6 billion), accounting for 75.1% of the total value of services.

Last year, each resident of the country used various paid services worth an average of 1,460.1 manats ($858.88), which is 197.2 manats ($116) more in nominal terms compared to 2024.