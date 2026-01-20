Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Cost of paid services in Azerbaijan increases by 9%

    Finance
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 16:46
    Cost of paid services in Azerbaijan increases by 9%

    In 2025, the value of paid services rendered to the population in Azerbaijan amounted to just under 14.96 billion manats (almost $8.8 billion), marking a 9% increase in real terms year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Legal entities provided services worth 11.23 billion manats (just over $6.6 billion), accounting for 75.1% of the total value of services.

    Last year, each resident of the country used various paid services worth an average of 1,460.1 manats ($858.88), which is 197.2 manats ($116) more in nominal terms compared to 2024.

    Azerbaijan paid services State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanda əhaliyə göstərilən ödənişli xidmətlərin dəyəri 9 % artıb
    Стоимость платных услуг населению в Азербайджане увеличилась на 9%

    Latest News

    17:39

    Fitch: Azerbaijan improves governance indicators

    Finance
    17:36
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of EBRD in Davos

    Other
    17:35

    JPM Analytics reviews: Support and assistance at all stages of trading

    Business
    17:29

    SOCAR, Planet Labs mull use of satellite data for environmental monitoring

    Energy
    17:29

    Fitch links Armenia's rating to progress in negotiations with Azerbaijan

    Finance
    17:20

    SOCAR discusses accelerating energy transition with US company

    Energy
    17:09

    President: Azerbaijan doesn't react any longer to European Parliament criticism

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Ilham Aliyev: Receiving prestigious Zayed Award - great honor

    Foreign policy
    17:01

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan - only one in South Caucasus exporting energy resources to other countries in region

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed