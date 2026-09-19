Corporate profit tax revenues in Azerbaijan to approach 7B manats in 2027
Finance
- 19 September, 2026
- 13:16
Corporate income tax revenues in Azerbaijan in 2027 are projected at 6.983 billion manats, accounting for about 38% of all funds to be transferred to the state budget through the State Tax Service, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry.
In total, budget revenues through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy are expected to reach 18.43 billion manats in 2027.
The projected volume of corporate income tax revenues exceeds the figure envisaged for 2026 by 6.1%.
Among other types of taxes, a decrease in revenues is expected only for the road tax.
($1=1.7 manats)
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