Copper prices rise after Trump's decision to waive tariffs on European goods
Finance
- 22 January, 2026
- 11:33
Copper prices rose Thursday morning following US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would lift new tariffs on European imports, which is positive for the global economy and industry, Report informs referring to trading data.
March copper futures on the Comex exchange rose 0.4% to $5.791 per pound (approximately 0.45 kg).
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), the price of a ton of copper for three-month delivery rose 0.44% to $12,810, aluminum rose 0.24% to $3,115, and zinc rose 0.08% to $3,175.5.
Latest News
12:25
German embassy congratulates Qarabag FK on victory over EintrachtFootball
12:21
Priorities for ministerial meeting on Black Sea Energy Corridor identifiedEnergy
12:11
Ambassador: Ukraine intends to deepen strategic cooperation with AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:10
Qarabag end Eintracht Frankfurt's Champions League hopes, say German MediaFootball
11:51
Appeals to tax authorities in Azerbaijan down nearly 8%Business
11:46
Armenia to take $150M loan from Asian Development Bank for budget needsRegion
11:33
Copper prices rise after Trump's decision to waive tariffs on European goodsFinance
11:16
Milli Majlis to host conference dedicated to Heydar Aliyev's 103rd birth anniversaryMilli Majlis
11:04