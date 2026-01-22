Copper prices rise after Trump's decision to waive tariffs on European goods

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Copper prices rose Thursday morning following US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would lift new tariffs on European imports, which is positive for the global economy and industry, Report informs referring to trading data.

    March copper futures on the Comex exchange rose 0.4% to $5.791 per pound (approximately 0.45 kg).

    On the London Metal Exchange (LME), the price of a ton of copper for three-month delivery rose 0.44% to $12,810, aluminum rose 0.24% to $3,115, and zinc rose 0.08% to $3,175.5.

