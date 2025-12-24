Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Compulsory insurance market in Azerbaijan grows 7%

    Finance
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 12:21
    Azerbaijan collected 331.339 million manats in insurance premiums from January to November this year, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    This is 7% more than in the same period in 2024.

    The total amount of payments for compulsory insurance during the reporting period amounted to 131.691 million manats, a 4.5% increase from the previous year.

    Over 11 months, for every 100 manats in insurance premiums collected in the compulsory insurance market, 39.7 manats were paid out. A year ago, this figure was 40.7 manats.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan Insurance premiums finance
    Azərbaycanda icbari sığorta bazarı 7 % böyüyüb
    Рынок обязательного страхования в Азербайджане вырос на 7%

