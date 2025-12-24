Compulsory insurance market in Azerbaijan grows 7%

Azerbaijan collected 331.339 million manats in insurance premiums from January to November this year, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

This is 7% more than in the same period in 2024.

The total amount of payments for compulsory insurance during the reporting period amounted to 131.691 million manats, a 4.5% increase from the previous year.

Over 11 months, for every 100 manats in insurance premiums collected in the compulsory insurance market, 39.7 manats were paid out. A year ago, this figure was 40.7 manats.

($1=1.7 manats)