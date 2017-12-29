Compensations on Dəmirbank's insured deposits will be paid in Kapital Bank

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with decision of Trustee Board of Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF), Kapital Bank OJSC has been selected as agent bank for issuance compensations on insured deposits at Dəmirbank OJSC.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, the issuance of compensations on insured deposits will be carried out starting from February 1, 2018 at branch office network of Kapital Bank.

ADIF brings to the attention of depositors that it possesses sufficient funds to pay the compensations for all insured deposits at Dəmirbank OJSC.