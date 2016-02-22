Premiums collection reduced in 14 insurance companies of Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 February.REPORT.AZ/ In January this year, 'Pasha Insurance' company has held first place for amount of collected premiums in Azerbaijan. The company collected 35,2 million manats of premiums.

Report informs citing Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA), premiums of 'Silk Way Insurance' made 8,6 million manats, 'Pasha Life Insurance' 7,1 million manats.

Companies, collecting the lowest premiums were 'Basak Inam' (72 thousand manats), 'Baku Insurance' (53 thousand manats), 'Ravan Insurance' (49 thousand manats), 'Amrah Insurance' (3 thousand manats), 'Azergarant' (2 thousand manats).

In general, amount of insurance fees of 1 insurance company from 25 companies made over 35 million manats, 5 million manats in 2 of them, over 1 million manats in 10 companies, over 500 thousand manats in 2 companies, over 100 thousand manats in 5 companies and less than 100 thousand manats in 5 companies. Increase of insurance fees occurred in 11 of the companies as well as decrease in 14 of them.

'Pasha Insurance' is the first also for amount of insurance payments (3,3 million manats). Holding following places, payments of 'Ateshgah Life Insurance' made 2,5 million manats, of 'Pasha Life Insurance' 1,8 million manats. Other places of top five is held by 'Ateshgah Insurance' (994 thousand manats) and 'Azersigorta' (762 thousand manats) for amount of payments.

Companies making the lowest payments are 'Basak Inam' (4 155 manats), 'Gala Life Insurance' (2 195 manats), 'Silk Way Insurance' (2 102 manats), 'Amrah Insurance' (1 013 manats), 'Gunay Insurance' (686 manats) and 'Azergarant' (60 manats). 'Gala Insurance' company made no payment in a month.