    China to buy 300 planes from United States

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ China agreed to buy 300 aircraft worth about $37 billion from the U.S.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, official statement by US Boeing company declares.

    The contract between China Aviation Supplies Holding Company and American Boeing was signed with the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Notably, U.S. President's visit to China will last till November 10. Trade agreements worth $ 253.4 bn were signed during the first two days of the visit.

