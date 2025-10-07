Central Bank plans to introduce net stable funding ratio in Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Finance
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 12:04
    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to implement the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) in the country.

    Report informs, citing CBA's general director Shahin Mahmudzada, that he said a corresponding concept is currently being developed: "The introduction of the NSFR is also aimed at regulating the long-term liquidity of the banking sector," he noted.

    AMB xalis stabil maliyyələşmə əmsalı tətbiq edəcək
    ЦБА внедрит в Азербайджане коэффициент чистого стабильного финансирования

