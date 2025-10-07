Central Bank plans to introduce net stable funding ratio in Azerbaijan
Finance
- 07 October, 2025
- 12:04
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to implement the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) in the country.
Report informs, citing CBA's general director Shahin Mahmudzada, that he said a corresponding concept is currently being developed: "The introduction of the NSFR is also aimed at regulating the long-term liquidity of the banking sector," he noted.
Latest News
13:35
President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centersForeign policy
13:33
Pakistani official: AZHAB is driving force for economic growth, trade and entrepreneurshipBusiness
13:28
Photo
Video
President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Heads of State and Government participating in 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State in GabalaForeign policy
13:24
KOSGEB: Azerbaijan is platform promoting cooperation between OIC countriesBusiness
13:14
Nargis Wieck: Germany, Azerbaijan discussing joint projects in water, agricultural sectorsInfrastructure
13:14
OIC to launch SME NetworkBusiness
13:06
Global halal industry grows over 10% annually, says OIC officialBusiness
12:58
German ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan particularly high in renewablesEnergy
12:57