Central Bank of Azerbaijan keeps refinancing rate unchanged
- 22 October, 2025
- 10:07
The Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to keep the refinancing rate unchanged at 7%, the floor of the interest rate corridor at 6%, and the ceiling at 8%, Report informs, citing the CBA.
The decision has been made considering the alignment of actual inflation with the forecasted target range (4±2%), global economy and financial market developments, domestic macroeconomic conditions, and the transmission of monetary policy decisions to the real sector.
Information regarding the next decision on the interest rate corridor parameters will be made public on December 10, 2025.
