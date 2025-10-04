Central Bank of Azerbaijan: Financial flows in Azerbaijan increased by 7.3% in 2Q25

Financial flows in Azerbaijan in the second quarter of this year amounted to 28.9 billion manats, a 7.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In April-June, the highest shares of total payment receipts came from public administration and defense (25.6%), wholesale and retail trade (14.7%), and construction (12.6%).

Over the past year, the largest contributions to revenue growth came from sectors such as construction (up 504.7 million manats) and mining (up 490.8 million manats).

"Therefore, less volatility in payment receipts was observed in the second quarter compared to previous periods. Although receipts declined in April, a steady upward trend was observed beginning in May. As a result, by the end of June, receipts exceeded the previous year's peak," the CBA noted.

(1$=1.7 AZN)