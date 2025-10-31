Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses digital innovation in fintech

    Finance
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 17:28
    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held talks on promoting digital innovations in the fintech sector, Report cites the CBA.

    The meeting was chaired by CBA Deputy Chairman Vusal Khalilov, who congratulated the newly appointed members and chair of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina) Board and wished them success in their future activities.

    Participants discussed trends in the fintech ecosystem for the third quarter of 2025 and sector development priorities. CBA also highlighted its initiatives to expand the digital payment infrastructure, support sustainable development in fintech, and promote digital innovation.

    The session included a detailed exchange of views on strengthening collaboration between fintech companies and banks.

