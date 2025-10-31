Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses digital innovation in fintech
Finance
- 31 October, 2025
- 17:28
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held talks on promoting digital innovations in the fintech sector, Report cites the CBA.
The meeting was chaired by CBA Deputy Chairman Vusal Khalilov, who congratulated the newly appointed members and chair of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina) Board and wished them success in their future activities.
Participants discussed trends in the fintech ecosystem for the third quarter of 2025 and sector development priorities. CBA also highlighted its initiatives to expand the digital payment infrastructure, support sustainable development in fintech, and promote digital innovation.
The session included a detailed exchange of views on strengthening collaboration between fintech companies and banks.
Latest News
18:17
Armenia to receive €152 million in support from GermanyRegion
18:00
Photo
Video
Azerbaijani and Kazakh defense ministers meet in AlmatyMilitary
17:54
Sahiba Gafarova to visit Brazil to attend COP30 – EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
17:52
Azeraluminium exports reach $92.2M in January–SeptemberIndustry
17:38
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan sign 2026 military cooperation plan – UPDATEDMilitary
17:28
Photo
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses digital innovation in fintechFinance
17:27
Azerbaijani parliament speaker to travel to Egypt tomorrow – EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
17:15
Photo
Sofia hosts Bulgaria–Azerbaijan Business ForumBusiness
17:13