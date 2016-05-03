Central Bank comes out again on foreign exchange market as a buyer

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ In today's currency auction, Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) came out again on the foreign exchange market as a buyer. Report informs, at the auction, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) will put up for sale in the amount of funds of 50 million USD.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency predicts that at today's auction supply exceeds demand, and the CBA again go to manat intervention: "In this case, tomorrow, May 4, the official exchange rate could increase to 1,5095 AZN/USD. On the cash currency market is also expected a slight increase in buying and selling of the exchange rate."

Notably, CBA has already bought a part of the amount put by the SOFAZ for sale.

The current exchange rate is 1,5066 AZN/USD today.