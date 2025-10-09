CBA: We have many plans regarding virtual assets

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has numerous plans concerning virtual assets, Fidan Tofidi, Director of the Financial Technologies and Innovations Department at the CBA, said during the Baku Fintech Forum 2025, as quoted by Report.

"As you know, a draft law on the regulation of virtual assets is currently being prepared. This is one of the CBA"s key priorities. Overall, we plan to work more closely with the market. Next year, preparations for a new strategic phase will begin. There are one or two directions we see as priorities. Our work on virtual assets does not end with drafting the law - we have many plans regarding its implementation," she noted.