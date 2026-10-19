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    CBA, WB mull trends in financial sector development

    Finance
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 16:35
    CBA, WB mull trends in financial sector development

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank (WB) have discussed financial sector development trends during a meeting between a delegation led by First Deputy Chairman of the CBA Aliyar Mammadyarov and First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the WB and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Report informs referring to the CBA.

    During the meeting, information was provided on the macroeconomic situation in the country, financial sector development trends, and the current status of projects implemented within the framework of cooperation with the WB.

    Views were also exchanged on mechanisms to support the achievement of sustainable development goals, as well as on projects being implemented and planned under the World Bank Group Country Partnership Framework for 2025–2029.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) World Bank Financial sector
    Dünya Bankı ilə maliyyə sektorunun inkişaf meylləri müzakirə edilib
    ЦБА и ВБ обсудили тенденции развития финсектора
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