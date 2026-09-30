CBA presents export financing measures at COMCEC meeting in Ankara

Azer Garashov, a representative of the Financial Sector Development Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), took part in the 27th meeting of the Trade Working Group of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Ankara, Türkiye.

According to Report, citing the CBA, Garashov delivered a presentation titled "The Role of Financial Instruments in Increasing Exports in Azerbaijan."

The presentation highlighted measures being implemented in the areas of factoring and Islamic banking, as well as key aspects of the role of financial instruments in boosting exports.

Representatives of participating countries shared their experience with financial instruments used to promote exports and discussed approaches in this area.

The discussions covered financial instruments needed to promote and expand exports, mechanisms for their application, ways to strengthen financial support for exporters, as well as the main challenges encountered in using such instruments and possible solutions.