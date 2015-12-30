 Top
    Central Bank: Official USD rate to be 1.5610 AZN to January 5

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic determined official exchange rate for January 5

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) determined official exchange rate at 1.5610 AZN/USD to January 5, 2016.

    Report informs referring to the CBAR's statement.

    "According to the new exchange rate policy set by Central Bank, considering supply and demand, the official rate of manat against US dollar, will be set at 1.5610 AZN".

    Notably, pre holiday currency needs of banks were  provided enough due to the auctions held by CBAR.

