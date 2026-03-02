Grossi: Issue of Iran's nuclear program can only be resolved diplomatically
Region
- 02 March, 2026
- 13:01
A long-term resolution of Iran's nuclear program can only be achieved through diplomatic means, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said.
According to Report, Grossi called on all parties involved in the conflict surrounding Iran to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation of tensions.
