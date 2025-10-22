CBA forecasts average oil price at $64 for 2026
Finance
- 22 October, 2025
- 12:37
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) expects the average price of oil on the global market to be $64 per barrel in 2026, Report informs.
CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov announced the updated forecast during a press conference dedicated to the bank's latest decision on the interest rate corridor.
He also stated that the average price of natural gas is projected to be $288 per 1,000 cubic meters next year.
For comparison, in its July forecast, the CBA had projected oil to average $64.6 per barrel and natural gas at $290 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2026.
