CBA forecasts 2.2% economic growth in Azerbaijan for 2025

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) expects the national economy to grow by 2.2% in 2025, with the non-oil and gas sector expanding by 3.7%, Report informs.

CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov shared the updated projections during a press conference focused on the bank's latest decision regarding the interest rate corridor.

In July, the bank had forecasted a higher overall economic growth rate of 3% for 2025, with a 4.2% increase anticipated in the non-oil and gas sector.