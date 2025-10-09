Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    CBA: Azerbaijan's payment market turnover reached over $22B

    Finance
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 10:25
    CBA: Azerbaijan's payment market turnover reached over $22B

    Since the beginning of this year, payment market participants licensed by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) have processed transactions totaling 38.8 billion manats ($22.823 billion), CBA Deputy Chairman Vusal Khalilov said at the Baku Fintech Forum 2025, Report informs.

    "This is a high figure, and we expect even greater growth," Khalilov emphasized.

    According to a CBA representative, the regulator has issued licenses to 18 e-money issuers and 8 payment institutions to date.

    Baku Fintech Forum 2025 Central Bank of Azerbaijan payment market
    Azərbaycanda ödəniş bazarı iştirakçılarının builki dövriyyəsi 40 milyard manata yaxınlaşıb
    ЦБА: Оборот платежного рынка Азербайджана достиг почти 40 млрд манатов

    Latest News

    11:22

    Chiril Gaburici: Washington agreements to clarify fate of 4,000 missing persons

    Foreign policy
    11:21

    ICMP: Washington Declaration important for determining fate of missing persons

    Foreign policy
    11:13

    Farid Hajiyev: Information security among main priorities

    Domestic policy
    11:12

    Samaddin Asadov: Over 30 government agencies connected to cyber incident data exchange platform

    ICT
    11:11

    IDF readying to pull back troops in Gaza

    Other countries
    11:07

    Security service head optimistic about future Armenia contacts

    Foreign policy
    11:02

    Deputy minister: Protecting information space among key areas of Azerbaijan's national security

    ICT
    11:01

    Italian expert calls for stronger international cooperation in search for missing persons

    Foreign policy
    10:54

    Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget from non-oil & gas sector up 9%

    Finance
    All News Feed