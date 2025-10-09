CBA: Azerbaijan's payment market turnover reached over $22B
Finance
- 09 October, 2025
- 10:25
Since the beginning of this year, payment market participants licensed by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) have processed transactions totaling 38.8 billion manats ($22.823 billion), CBA Deputy Chairman Vusal Khalilov said at the Baku Fintech Forum 2025, Report informs.
"This is a high figure, and we expect even greater growth," Khalilov emphasized.
According to a CBA representative, the regulator has issued licenses to 18 e-money issuers and 8 payment institutions to date.
