CBA: Azerbaijan's payment market turnover reached over $22B

Since the beginning of this year, payment market participants licensed by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) have processed transactions totaling 38.8 billion manats ($22.823 billion), CBA Deputy Chairman Vusal Khalilov said at the Baku Fintech Forum 2025, Report informs.

"This is a high figure, and we expect even greater growth," Khalilov emphasized.

According to a CBA representative, the regulator has issued licenses to 18 e-money issuers and 8 payment institutions to date.