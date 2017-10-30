Budget financing of 'ASAN Service' facility soars

© Report

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ 24,553,428 AZN is forecasted to be allocated in draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2018 to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service).

Report informs referring to the draft law "On the state budget for 2018".

This figure is more by 17.2% compared to the expected performance of 2017 and by 49.3% compared to 2016.

5,838,637 AZN of this amount considered for labor compensation, 5,196,740 AZN for maintenance of the administration, 4,052,653 AZN for utilities and communication services.

Notably, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues in 2018 will make 20,127 bln AZN (including centralized revenues 19,476 bln AZN, local revenues 650,671 mln AZN), expenses 20,906 bln AZN (including centralized expenditures of 20,182 bln AZN, local expenditures 724,092 mln AZN).