    BSE: Bonds to be available to all categories of investors in 2026

    Finance
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 13:49
    BSE: Bonds to be available to all categories of investors in 2026

    The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) plans to make bonds accessible to all Azerbaijani citizens, Metin Yolciyev, director of the Operations Department and Commercial Administrator of the BSE, said at the Caspian Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    "We intend to implement this project jointly with ecosystem participants, given that mobile banking adoption in Azerbaijan exceeds 80%. The capital market is constantly evolving, bringing with it dynamic innovations. I can't give an exact date, but bonds will become available to all retail investors starting next year," Yolciyev said.

    He added that following this initiative, the BSE plans to launch other projects.

    "We continue to work to meet the growing demands of investors and are confident in achieving our goals," he said.

    Baku Stock Exchange Metin Yolciyev 20th International Caspian Investment Forum
    BFB: Gələn ildən istiqrazlar bütün Azərbaycan vətəndaşları üçün əlçatan ola bilər
    БФБ: В 2026 году облигации будут доступны для всех категорий инвесторов

