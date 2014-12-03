British companies interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in banking system

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov received the delegation headed by the trade envoy to the UK Prime Minister in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, UK MP Charles Hendry.

Report informs referring to the CBA, issues related to the macroeconomic situation in Azerbaijan, development of the banking sector, financial stability, the development of trade and investment relations between the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

During the meeting E. Rustamov informed members of the delegation about macroeconomic stability, economic growth, the development of non-oil sector, the trade position of the country, including the monetary policy of the Central Bank, the development of the banking sector, reforms and bank capitalization.

Trade envoy noted the high level of economic relations between the UK and Azerbaijan and praised the reforms in the banking system. He noted that British companies are interested in cooperation in the banking system, the expansion of trade ties and strengthening cooperation in the oil sector.

Also the current situation and prospects of bilateral cooperation between the banking systems of both countries were discussed at the meeting.