Samaddin Asadov: Azerbaijan in talks with Amazon, Google, Microsoft to establish AI center

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture has become an active user of the national supercomputer center, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said during the public hearings "Application of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture: Results and Prospects," held at the Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy, Report informs.

He noted that Azerbaijan, following global trends, has identified the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and building human resources in this field as a strategic priority.

The country has approved the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025–2028," which covers four main areas: AI regulation, development of databases and technological infrastructure, training of specialists, and creating favorable conditions for the implementation of technologies in public administration.

The deputy minister emphasized that AI regulation will be based on a combined approach, combining elements of the European and American models. Eight standards have been developed to date, four of which have already been approved. They address issues of ethics, transparency, and the safe use of algorithms.

Asadov noted that the country has already established a cutting-edge technological base based on Nvidia chipsets. The supercomputer center, launched last November and equipped with 32 graphics chipsets, provides services to both government agencies and private businesses. The Ministry of Agriculture is already among its active clients.

As the deputy minister noted, cooperation with leading global technology corporations is being established to transform Azerbaijan into a regional artificial intelligence hub. Intensive negotiations are currently underway with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Neocloud companies. Together with the Ministry of Economy, plans are underway to significantly increase the computing power of supercomputers and create the largest artificial intelligence infrastructure in the region.