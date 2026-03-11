Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Kazakhstan ratifies green corridor agreement with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

    Energy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 13:53
    Kazakhstan ratifies green corridor agreement with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

    Kazakhstan's parliament on Wednesday ratified the Strategic Partnership Agreement on the Production and Transmission of Green Energy between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan.

    According to Report's Kazakhstan bureau, the agreement provides for the creation of a Green Energy Corridor linking Central Asian countries to Europe via the Caspian Sea.

    The agreement was signed on November 13, 2024, in Baku by the heads of the three states on the sidelines of the COP29 conference. It aims to harness the potential of renewable energy sources, promote trade in clean electricity, and export green energy, ammonia, and hydrogen to European markets.

    Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy said the key component of the initiative will be a high-voltage direct current submarine cable across the Caspian Sea, enabling the transfer of green electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, and then onward to Europe through the Black Sea energy project.

    The feasibility study is being prepared by the Italian international consulting firm CESI. The cost of the study is estimated at around €1 million, financed through grants from international financial institutions.

    On July 1, 2025, the system operators of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan established a joint venture, Green Corridor Alliance, to coordinate project implementation and hold regular expert meetings among the participating countries. Each country holds a 33.3% stake in the JV.

    The Ministry of Energy expects the project to increase Kazakhstan's energy export potential, strengthen its position as a reliable partner in sustainable energy, and transform the country into a key energy hub in Eurasia.

    Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor
    Qazaxıstan Azərbaycan və Özbəkistanla "yaşıl dəhliz" üzrə sazişi ratifikasiya edib
    Казахстан ратифицировал соглашение о зеленом коридоре с Азербайджаном и Узбекистаном

