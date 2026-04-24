Black Sea Trade & Development Bank raises Azerbaijan funding by over 15%

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has increased the volume of funds allocated to Azerbaijan by €93.579 million or 15.4%, bringing the total to €701.614 million, Report informs, citing the BSTDB.

The bank's latest statement notes that this amount has been distributed across 42 operations.

Currently, BSTDB's Board of Directors has approved 44 projects in Azerbaijan with a total value of €442.173 million, while signed agreements cover 46 projects worth €439.58 million.

Compared to the previous period, these figures represent increases of €11.379 million (2.6%) and €71.043 million (19.3%), respectively.

The largest share of BSTDB's portfolio in Azerbaijan is directed to financial institutions (49.37%), followed by the energy sector (35.88%), real estate (7.04%), consumer-oriented sector (3.99%), and consumer goods sector (3.72%).