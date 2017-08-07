Bitcoin updates record despite last week news

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the news spread last week about crypto currency last business day of the week, on August 4, its price increased by 16% and reached $ 3 292.

Notably, previous record level was recorded on June 11 ($ 3,000). Report informs, last week "bitcoin cash" new branch of bitcoin virtual cryptocurrency has entered financial markets. Despite disputes over the increase in the volume of block among Bitcoin's creators and miners demand for virtual currency continued to grow.

Founder and CEO of Gatecoin located in Hong Kong Aurélien Menant said that despite the radical spirit of miners, there has been no negative impact on perspective of bitcoin”.

Notably, the reason for the dispute is the fact that increasing transactions are not compatible with the block size due to its popularity and slow movement. In May, miners are expected to shift to new system and increase the volume of block up to 2 megabytes.