Bitcoin price to hit $ 50,000 in next 10 years

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The price of bitcoin in world market can rise up to $ 50,000 in the next 10 years.

Report informs citing the Rambler News Service, stock analyst and founder of Standpoint Research Ronnie Moas said in his interview with the CNBC.

“I’m not excited about putting my money in any four of those options right now. If 1% of that $ 200 trillion finds its way into cryptocurrency in the next 10 years, you will be looking at a $ 2 trillion valuation, 12x what it is today, and that will drive bitcoin price above $ 50,000”, he said.

“People need to start taking this seriously because today bitcoin caught up with Goldman Sachs”.

Within five years, it’s going to catch Apple, which has an $ 800 billion market cap.

Notably, according to CoinDesk, currently the bitcoin's capitalization up to $ 93.77 billion.