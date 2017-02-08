'Bank of Baku' closes subsidiary investment company

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ “BOB Broker” LLC, 100% subsidiary investment company of “Bank of Baku” OJSC has declared its liquidation.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Taxes.

According to information, creditors may address their claims at home 42, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Narimanov district, Baku within 2 months.

Notably, “BOB Broker” was established in 2007. According to the Azerbaijani law "On securities market", entered into force from July 15, 2015, the license issued to the company to be engaged in broker-dealer, asset management, expired in the end of last year. After that, the company's activities were frozen.