Bank ABC, Central Bank of Azerbaijan discuss correspondent ties

The Arab Banking Corporation (Bank ABC) and Azerbaijani banks are exploring opportunities to establish correspondent relationships, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.

CBA executive directors Fuad Isayev, Terlan Rasulov, and Elrad Seydiyev met with a visiting delegation from Bank ABC. The discussion focused on key strategic priorities for the financial sector, upcoming initiatives, and prospects for developing correspondent ties between Bank ABC and local banks.

The sides also reviewed projects aimed at enhancing interbank operations and measures planned to support the development of Azerbaijan's capital markets.

In addition, the meeting addressed syndicated lending opportunities and ongoing initiatives in this area, with both parties exchanging views on future cooperation.