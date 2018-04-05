Balance capital of Azerbaijani banking sector nearly reaches 4 bln AZN

© Report

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of banking sector of Azerbaijan as of March 1 amounted to 28.5 bln AZN, while total liabilities amounted to 24.6 bln AZN.

Report informs referring to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

During reporting period, the sector's balance sheet capital amounted to 3.9 bln AZN, and the people's deposits to 7.7 bln AZN. In February, assets increased by 1.2% or 329 mln AZN, balance sheet capital up by 2.2% or 83 mln AZN.

The number of branches of 30 banks equaled to 511, offices 143, while ATMs 2,444. In general, the staff of the banking sector consists of 16 331 employees.