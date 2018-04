Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Control Chamber (FMSC) has registered issue of shares (AZ1001019996) of "Baku Trade Management" JSC (BTM).

Report informs referring to the FMSC.

The company plans to issue 100 ordinary shares with par value of 50 AZN.The shares will be placed in a closed manner and BTM will enable the formation of the authorized capital in the amount of 5 mln AZN.