Baku to host 9th International Banking Forum
Finance
- 18 November, 2025
- 11:49
Starting tomorrow, Baku will host the 9th International Banking Forum themed "Reliable, Safe and Sustainable Banking."
According to Report, the forum will focus on current trends in areas such as the cashless economy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, open banking, capital markets and emerging payment ecosystems.
Representatives of government agencies, banks and financial institutions, the fintech ecosystem, international organizations and leading companies are expected to take part in the event.
Latest News
12:59
John DiPirro: Implementation of TRIPP corridor is crucial for South CaucasusForeign policy
12:36
Witkoff to visit TürkiyeOther countries
12:35
US State Department official visits Georgia to discuss Trump RouteRegion
12:33
John E. Herbst hails TRIPP as Trump's key contribution to Baku-Yerevan peaceForeign policy
12:15
Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to Italy by almost 30%Energy
12:14
Bokhari: Azerbaijan's geographic location makes it key player in regional securityForeign policy
12:07
Farid Shafiyev: US interest in South Caucasus risingForeign policy
11:52
Farhad Mammadov: Specific dates for Armenian public representatives' visit to Azerbaijan already determinedForeign policy
11:49