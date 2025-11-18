Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US

    Baku to host 9th International Banking Forum

    Finance
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 11:49
    Baku to host 9th International Banking Forum

    Starting tomorrow, Baku will host the 9th International Banking Forum themed "Reliable, Safe and Sustainable Banking."

    According to Report, the forum will focus on current trends in areas such as the cashless economy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, open banking, capital markets and emerging payment ecosystems.

    Representatives of government agencies, banks and financial institutions, the fintech ecosystem, international organizations and leading companies are expected to take part in the event.

    9th International Banking Forum Baku
    Bakıda IX Beynəlxalq Bankçılıq Forumu keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет IX Международный банковский форум

    Latest News

    12:59

    John DiPirro: Implementation of TRIPP corridor is crucial for South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    Witkoff to visit Türkiye

    Other countries
    12:35

    US State Department official visits Georgia to discuss Trump Route

    Region
    12:33

    John E. Herbst hails TRIPP as Trump's key contribution to Baku-Yerevan peace

    Foreign policy
    12:15

    Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to Italy by almost 30%

    Energy
    12:14

    Bokhari: Azerbaijan's geographic location makes it key player in regional security

    Foreign policy
    12:07

    Farid Shafiyev: US interest in South Caucasus rising

    Foreign policy
    11:52

    Farhad Mammadov: Specific dates for Armenian public representatives' visit to Azerbaijan already determined

    Foreign policy
    11:49

    Baku to host 9th International Banking Forum

    Finance
    All News Feed