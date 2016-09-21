Baku hosts 3rd Summit of Co-Investment Roundtable of Sovereign and Pension Funds

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts the third Annual Summit of the Co-Investment Roundtable of Sovereign and Pension Funds (CROSAPF) with the organization of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

Report informs citing the fund, the summit has started yesterday.

The senior representatives of leading sovereign and pension funds as well as investment management firms have gathered in Baku to discuss current global opportunities and challenges in financial markets and improve the cooperation amongst the investors. At this year’s event, 100 participants represent approximately 60 prominent organizations from around the world. Confirmed attendees include state owned financial institutions – APG (Netherlands), CDC International Capital (France), Export-Import Bank of Korea, Investment Corporation of Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Ithmar Capital (formerly the Moroccan Fund for Tourism Development), Korea Investment Corporation, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund of India, National Investment Corporation of National Bank of Kazakhstan, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Public Investment Fund (Saudi Arabia), Qatar Investment Authority, Russia-China Investment Fund, Russia Direct Investment Fund, “Samruk-Kazyna” JSC (Kazakhstan), Silk Road Fund, international financial organizations – Asia Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Bank, and well-known private companies – Carlyle Group, (USA) Citigroup, (USA) Keppel Corporation (Singapore), Neuberger Berman (USA), Partners Group, (USA) etc.

Notably, established in 2014 by the initiative of Korea Investment Corporation (KIC), CROSAPF provides a practical platform for co-investment and collaboration amongasset owners, asset managers, and international financial organizations from various countries. The 2016 Summit will focus on topics such as the macroeconomic and political environment, the future of long-term investment management, trends in collaboration and co-investment, accessing opportunities in emerging markets, as well as funding the One Belt, One Road project.

The 2017 and 2018 CROSAPF Annual Summits are scheduled to be hosted in Dubai and Morocco by the Investment Corporation of Dubai and Ithmar Capital, respectively.

The Co-investment Roundtable of Sovereign and Pension Funds (CROSAPF) was established in 2014 as a practical platform for participants to identify, build trust, and successfully collaborate and co-invest with limited partners, general partners, investment banks, and corporations. The platform is a pathway towards promoting and facilitating co-investment for the ultimate prosperity of future generations.

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), established in December 1999 by the decree of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, is a legal entity and an extra-budgetary institution. The Fund is a mechanism whereby energy-related earnings are accumulated and efficiently managed. The cornerstone of the philosophy behind the SOFAZ is to ensure intergenerational equality with regard to benefit from the country's oil wealth, whilst improving the economic well-being of the population today and safeguarding the economic security of future generations.