Azerbaijani manat's velocity reaches 3.45 points as of November 1
Finance
- 29 November, 2025
- 10:18
Azerbaijan's national currency, the manat, recorded a velocity of 3.45 points as of November 1 this year, according to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Report informs that the figure is 0.04 points higher compared to October 1, unchanged from the beginning of the year, and 0.14 points lower than the same date last year.
CBA statistics show that the lowest manat velocity in the past 20 years was registered at the end of January 2015, on the eve of the country's first major devaluation in recent years, when it dropped to 2.68 points.
The highest level was recorded in 2005, when the indicator reached 15.72 points.
