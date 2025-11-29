Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijani manat's velocity reaches 3.45 points as of November 1

    Finance
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 10:18
    Azerbaijani manat's velocity reaches 3.45 points as of November 1

    Azerbaijan's national currency, the manat, recorded a velocity of 3.45 points as of November 1 this year, according to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    Report informs that the figure is 0.04 points higher compared to October 1, unchanged from the beginning of the year, and 0.14 points lower than the same date last year.

    CBA statistics show that the lowest manat velocity in the past 20 years was registered at the end of January 2015, on the eve of the country's first major devaluation in recent years, when it dropped to 2.68 points.

    The highest level was recorded in 2005, when the indicator reached 15.72 points.

    Azerbaijani manat's velocity CBA
    Azərbaycan manatının dövretmə sürəti oktyabrda artıb
    ЦБА: Скорость обращения маната в ноябре выросла

    Latest News

    10:48

    Death toll from tropical cyclone Ditwa in Sri Lanka rises to 123

    Other countries
    10:42

    Death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia nears 250

    Other countries
    10:28

    Sahiba Gafarova sends letter of condolences to chairman of Chinese Parliament

    Foreign policy
    10:23

    Airbus issues major A320 recall, threatening global flight disruption

    Other countries
    10:18

    Azerbaijani manat's velocity reaches 3.45 points as of November 1

    Finance
    10:14

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:57

    Baku Higher Oil School celebrates 14th anniversary

    Education and science
    09:42

    Trump says he is canceling Biden executive orders signed with autopen

    Other countries
    09:28

    White House launches 'Hall of Shame' for media outlets

    Other countries
    All News Feed