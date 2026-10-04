Azerbaijani manat's velocity declines in eight months
Finance
- 04 October, 2026
- 10:49
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As of September 1, 2026, the velocity of circulation of Azerbaijan's national currency, the manat, stood at 2.96 points, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to the CBA, this was 0.04 points lower than on August 1, 0.24 points lower than at the beginning of the year, and 0.42 points lower compared to September 1, 2025.
Central Bank statistics show that the lowest level of manat velocity over the past 21 years was recorded at the end of January 2015, shortly before the first devaluation of recent years, when the indicator stood at 2.68 points.
The highest level was recorded in 2005, reaching 15.72 points.
Azərbaycan manatının dövretmə sürəti 8 ayda azalıb
Скорость обращения азербайджанского маната снизилась
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