Azerbaijani manat's nominal effective exchange rate declined in September
Finance
- 01 November, 2025
- 17:32
As of October 1, 2025, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies stood at 102.6 points, Report, informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
This figure is 0.1 points lower compared to September 1, 6.6 points lower than at the beginning of the year, and 0.9 points lower than on October 1, 2024.
As of October 1, the real effective exchange rate of the manat was 115.2 points. This is 0.5 points higher than the figure on September 1, 9.9 points lower than at the beginning of the year, and 3 points lower compared to October 1 of last year.
Latest News
17:58
Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy up by over 9%Finance
17:50
Public deposits in Azerbaijani banks surge by nearly 9%Finance
17:32
Azerbaijani manat's nominal effective exchange rate declined in SeptemberFinance
17:17
Hikmat Hajiyev shares photo from Zangazur CorridorDomestic policy
17:08
Baku to host motocross championship dedicated to Victory DayIndividual sports
16:56
Azerbaijan to be represented by first deputy speaker at ISC conference in IslamabadForeign policy
16:49
Photo
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Egypt on visitMilli Majlis
16:25
Photo
Youth Leadership and Innovation Center opens in Kenya with Azerbaijan's supportForeign policy
16:16