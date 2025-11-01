Azerbaijani manat's nominal effective exchange rate declined in September

As of October 1, 2025, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies stood at 102.6 points, Report, informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

This figure is 0.1 points lower compared to September 1, 6.6 points lower than at the beginning of the year, and 0.9 points lower than on October 1, 2024.

As of October 1, the real effective exchange rate of the manat was 115.2 points. This is 0.5 points higher than the figure on September 1, 9.9 points lower than at the beginning of the year, and 3 points lower compared to October 1 of last year.