Azerbaijani manat's nominal and real effective exchange rates down
Finance
- 28 February, 2026
- 13:31
As of February 1, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies stood at 102.4 points, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
This represents a monthly decrease of 0.1 points and a decline of 7.6 points compared to February 1 of last year.
On the same date, the real effective exchange rate of the manat was 116.7 points, marking a monthly increase of 0.9 points but a 9.4-point decrease compared to February 1 of the previous year.
