    Azerbaijani manat's nominal and real effective exchange rates down

    Finance
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 13:31
    Azerbaijani manat's nominal and real effective exchange rates down

    As of February 1, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies stood at 102.4 points, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    This represents a monthly decrease of 0.1 points and a decline of 7.6 points compared to February 1 of last year.

    On the same date, the real effective exchange rate of the manat was 116.7 points, marking a monthly increase of 0.9 points but a 9.4-point decrease compared to February 1 of the previous year.

    Azərbaycan manatının nominal və real effektiv məzənnələri azalıb
    Эффективный курс азербайджанского маната снизился

