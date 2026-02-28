As of February 1, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies stood at 102.4 points, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

This represents a monthly decrease of 0.1 points and a decline of 7.6 points compared to February 1 of last year.

On the same date, the real effective exchange rate of the manat was 116.7 points, marking a monthly increase of 0.9 points but a 9.4-point decrease compared to February 1 of the previous year.